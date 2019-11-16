JERSEYVILLE — Jacqueline Marie (Terpening) Bowman, born Feb. 22, 1931, in Jerseyville, Illinois, departed from this life on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Daughter of Fred and Grace Terpening, she is survived by her sisters Jolene Harris, of Alabama, Joyce Abernathy, of Florida, and Judy Cain, of Kansas.

She married John Franklin Bowman of Alton, Illinois, on March 15, 1955, and was mother to three children, Frederick Julius (who preceded her in death), Serena Marie, of Springfield, and David Jonathan, of Godfrey, Illinois.

She is also survived and deeply missed by two daughters-in-law; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, who reside in several different states.

She was an avid writer, compiling an extensive collection of original poetry over the years, some being published in various periodicals.

For many years she was passionate about researching and tracing her family history, creating a genealogy of the Terpenings from 1620s Holland to the present day.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey.