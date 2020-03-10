HARDIN — Jacqueline "Jackie" Ernestine (Ottersburg) Hill of Hardin, Illinois, born on May 6th, 1945, passed away at home on Friday, March 6th, 2020.

Jackie was the daughter of the late Edna Seeman- Stimac (John Sr.) and the late Ernie Ottersburg (Nina).

Jackie was the wife of James "Jim" Franklin Hill. They married on April 20th, 1967 and had two children—Elizabeth Michelle Lehr (Richard) and son, Steven Michael Hill (Rachel). Jackie has four beloved granddaughters, Macie, Kennedy, Madison and Jaelyn.

Jackie was the eldest child of two half-siblings, John Stimac Jr. and Barbara Ku; and four step-siblings, Richard DeSherlia, Donna Heil, the late Mike Desherlia and Tina Price.

Jackie was a high school graduate of Wood River High School. She was a long-term employee of Taviner's Bi-Rite, Straight Home Bar and Grill and was a self-employed nanny and housekeeper.

Jackie loved her family and touched many lives in a very special way and she will be missed dearly.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, March 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral home in Hardin.

Memorial Service will take place Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf funeral Home in Hardin.

Memorials may be made to Calhoun Warrior Pride or Calhoun Ambulance.