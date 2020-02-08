BETHALTO — Jacqueline Francis Kamp, age 84, of Bethalto, Illinois, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois, surrounded by her children.

She was born March 2, 1935, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Hilda Stone; and Ralph and Ruth Coates.

She married Edward Kamp on Oct. 17, 1953, in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2010.

She is survived by four sons, Bob (Diane) Kamp of Edwardsville, Illinois, Marc (Kay) Kamp of Edwardsville, Randy (Jessie) Kamp of East Alton, and David (Lori) Kamp of East Alton; two daughters, Sandy (Steve) Middleton of East Alton and Laurie (Alan) Boeser of Holiday Shores, Illinois; 24 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy King; her brother-in-law, Roger Kamp and his wife Kathy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Stone and William Coates.

Jackie was the director of the Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville. She was very active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She also enjoyed going out to dinner, the movies and wineries with her lifelong high school friends. She was an avid Walmart shopper.

She was a member of the St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville and was a longtime member of St. Kevin's Church in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the church with the burial to follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials may be made out to Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville, Masses in her name or to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.

Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.