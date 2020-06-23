ALTON — Jacquelyn K. Owens, 67, passed at 11:28 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 26, 1952 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Walter Hardwick and Mary (Lloyd) Hardwick.

She married Edward Owens in Alton on March 17, 1973. He preceded her in death March 7, 2005.

Jacquelyn attended Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College in Illinois. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital. When Impact Inc. was founded in 1983, she was one of its first four employees. Later, she was elected to its Board of Directors. Jacquelyn was remembered most for her advocacy efforts and dedication to the independent living philosophy.

She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Della and Earl Hayes of Alton; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joyce and Mike Huff; two nephews, David (Janie) MCann, and Brett (Atoosa) McCann; a niece, Sue (Dave) White; dear friends, Matt and Cathy Contarino, Diane and Kelly; also her many friends at Muny Vista Apartments.

Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Kenneth Hardwick.

Per Jacquelyn's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A private memorial service will be held at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Impact Incorporated in Alton or First Christian Church in Alton.

