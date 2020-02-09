GODFREY — James "Jim" A. Bizaillion, 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020.

He was born on March 9, 1931 in Carrollton, the son of the late Fred I. and Goldie I. (Hunt) Bizaillion. James married Wilma M. (Iberg) in East Alton on July 1, 1953, who passed away on Jan. 6, 1985. He then married Nina Weber (Hamil) on Dec. 13, 1986 in South Roxana. She survivies.

James is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving his country during the Korean Conflict. He was a laborer for A. O. Smith. James was also a member of Crosspoint Baptist Church. James enjoyed carpentry, working outside in his yard, traveling to see his brother in Florida and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by wife, Nina; his two children and their spouses, James (Tammy) Bizaillion of Edwardsville and Sher'ee (Charlie) Thacker of East Alton; five step-children and their spouses, Connie Jeneral of Glen Carbon, Jill (Mark) Winte of Edwardsville, Sherry (Doug) Weber of Edwardsville, and Dub (Mary) Weber of O'Fallon, Missouri; eight grandchildren and their spouses, Brian (Keri) Buchanan, Travis Thacker, Nathan Thacker, Eric (Jill) Vanzo, Kerry Vanzo, Kiffon (Matt) Lewis, Josh (Jackie) McCarty and Kyle Weber; nine great-grandchildren, Mia, Alisa, Monica, Tony, Kelsey, Noah, Alyssa, Andrew and Lily; and one brother, Henry Bizaillion of Grand Ridge, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wilma; two brothers and two sisters.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Crosspoint Baptist Church, 4539 Wanda Rd., Edwardsville, with Pastor Tony Rangel and Pastor Webb Cunningham officiating.

Burial will take place at Wanda Cemetery, with the Alton Post 1308 presenting military rites.

Memorials can be made to Crosspoint Baptist Church or the .

