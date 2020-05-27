COTTAGE HILLS —James Joe Brown Jr., 55, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away at 3:14 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital ER in Alton, Illinois. He was born Jan. 28, 1965 in Alton to James Joe Brown Sr. of Alton and the late Kay (Suttles) Law. On Aug. 27, 1988, he and Georgia Sue Kutter were married in Cottage Hills. She preceded him in death Sept. 2, 2017. Joe had been a machinist for Dugan Tool and Die for over 20 years. He loved to fish and camp and lived life to the fullest. He was a hardworking, loving father and provider and always put his family first. In addition to his father, he is survived by his step-mother, Jennifer Brown of Alton; a son, Joey (fiancée Nadia Helmkamp) Brown; a daughter, Tori (Matthew) Ludwig all of Cottage Hills; two sisters, Linda Law and Toni Hamm; and two step-sisters, Jessie Brock and Renee Chartrand. Besides his wife and mother; he was preceded in death by an infant brother, John Hayden Brown. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Paynic Home for Funerals may be found at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 27 to May 28, 2020.