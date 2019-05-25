JAMES CARROW

GODFREY — Dr. James M. Carrow, 91, died at 2:52 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at his home in Godfrey with his wife and family by his side.

Born April 12, 1928 in Farmington, MO, he was the son of Roy S. and Fadalias (Grief) Carrow.

He graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1945. He attended St. Louis University graduating in 1948 and graduated from St. Louis University Dental School in 1952. He then served with the dental corps in the U.S. Air Force from February 1953 until March 1955.

Dr. Carrow opened his dental office March 29, 1955 at 8th and Henry Streets in Alton. He practiced for 58 years. He was a member of the Madison District Dental Society and a member of the Alton Exchange Club for many years. He was a life long member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and now a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

On November 23, 1950 he married June L. Crowley. She preceded him in death on January 18, 1979.

He married Carolyn Ann (Peters) Todd on September 19, 1979. She survives.

Also surviving are his children; Dr. Christopher M. Carrow (Caren), Mary Ellen Heintz (Dr. William Charles Heintz), Dr. Martin J. Carrow (Linda), Dennis P. Carrow (Linda), Mary Margaret Kopsie (Michael), and Mary Ann Jamieson, John Roy Carrow (Dana), and Mary Genevieve "Genna" Adams (Sam), a daughter-in-law, Janice Carrow, grandchildren; Christopher Carrow (Lindsay), Andrew Carrow, Dr. Claire Carrow, William Heintz (Melissa), Matthew Heintz (Elizabeth), Patrick Heintz (Michelle), Jamie Peters (Adam), Caiti Carrow, Dr. Kelsie Watson (Dr. Daniel), Michael Carrow (Rachel), Jenny Vrielink (Eric), Betsie Vielguth (Bryce), Erica Haarmann (Dr. Matt), Ellie Carrow, Jack Carrow, Molly Tolen (Josh), Melinda Pember (Josh), Michael Kopsie (Jenny), Nichole Breitweiser (Chris), Emily Tucker, Monica Carrow (Tom), Victoria Carrow, Veronica Carrow, Samuel Adams II, and Jessica Adams, 25 great grandchildren, two brothers; Roy J. Carrow (Yvonne) and Dr. Martin T. Carrow (Maggie), two sisters; Catherine L. Carrow, and Mary Ann Twitty as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy J. Carrow.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton where a Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Marquette Catholic High School, St. Mary's Catholic Church, or St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com