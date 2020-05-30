ALTON — James Alan Casper, 75, died at 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas, the son of the late James and Virginia (Doris) Casper. He retired as a Captain from the Alton, Illinois, Police Department and later went on the work security for the Olin Corporation. He married Janet Heiney and they shared 55 years of marriage and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer Cope (Alan) of Jerseyville, Illinois; and one son, Jon D. Casper of Texas; three grandchildren, Erica Cope, Nik Casper, and Jake Casper all of Jerseyville; one great grandchild, Brooklyn Cope Scoggins of Jerseyville; one brother, Gary Casper (Linda) of Phoenix, Arizona; two nephews, Jay Casper (Carrie) of Indiana and Josh Casper (Heather) of Califonia; and his best friend, Coco. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 30 to May 31, 2020.