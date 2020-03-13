SOUTH CAROLINA — James Edward Chapman, 85, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on March 9, 2020 in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in White Hall, Illinois, to Ralph B and Floy (Kinser) Chapman.

James is survived by his wife, Helen (Player) Chapman; son, Terry Lyn Chapman; granddaughters, Lyn Ann (Bill) Wilson of Urbana, Illinois, Donna Jo (Tom) Inman of Rockbridge, Illinois, Pam (David) Jones of Greenfield, Illinois; stepdaughters, Sheila Colarusso of Lowell, Massachusetts and Kortnie Platt of Layton, Utah; step-son, Steven Turner of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-grandsons, Darren and Kenneth Inman; great-granddaughters, Brittany Jones, Kaitlyn Jones, Holly Jones, Hunter Jones and Meagan Jones; and great great-grandson, Paisley Jones.

He was proceeded in death by, his parents; brothers, Ralph W. Chapman and John A. Chapman; sister, Hazel Miller; and two step-sons, Bill Turner and Rick Turner.

James was a US Air Force Veteran serving from 1957 to 1962.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Brighton Cemetery with Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating. Alton Post 1308 Ritual Team will provide full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Alton, Illinois, VFW Post 1308 Ritual Team.

Online Condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.