BETHALTO — James Thomas "Red" Coleman, 81, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Feb. 13, 1938 in Portageville, Missouri, he was the son of Jesse William and Ruth Hazel (Pyles) Coleman.

A U.S. Army veteran, he had worked as an assembly line man for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1992.

On Nov. 20, 1961 in Wood River, Illinois, he married Nancy May. She survives.

Surviving also are two sons, James Coleman of Moro, Daniel "Boone" Coleman of Ankey, Iowa; five grandchildren, Emily, Abby, Sarah, Dylan and Jake; two brothers, Jerry Coleman and Dennis Coleman both of Molden, Missouri; and two sisters, Myra Stephens of Bethalto and Carolyn Shelton of Wood River.

he was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert, Eddie, Ronnie and Curtis Coleman; and a sister, Theresa Coleman.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at Lifebrook Church in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Steve VanFossett will officiate.

Internment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lifebrook Church in Bethalto.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.