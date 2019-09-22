GODFREY — James K. Cope, 84, passed peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 11, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Albert John and Adah Lenore (Wilson) Cope. He was an active member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church where he was a member of the choir for many years. He was a volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. He was a White Cross auxiliary board member and past president and a board member at The Nature Institute. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from the Olin Corporation where he was a tool and die maker.

On Dec. 26, 1959 in Olney, Illinois, he married Mary Catherine Pampe and she preceded him in death on March 9, 2017. On Oct. 2, 2018 he married Shirley Wegener and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters and one son, Jan A. Rogalski (Gil) of Godfrey, Elise M. Harmon (Jim) of Bethalto and Lt. Col. David M. Cope (Rebecca) USAF retired of Spring Valley, Ohio; six grandchildren: Sarah Harmon, Natalie Steinberg (Andrew), Jake Rogalski, Rachel Rogalski, Adam Harmon and Caroline Cope; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Steinberg. Besides his first wife he is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister, Robert Cope, Irvin Cope, Lee Cope and Clarice Cannedy.

Graveside services will be private with full military honors provided by Alton VFW Post 1308. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jay Hanscom will officiate. Memorials may be made to the or Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.