JAMES CRUMP

WOOD RIVER — James V. Crump, 79, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Born in Flat River, Missouri on Sept. 29, 1939, he was the son of Elmo and Mabel ((Long) Crump and step-mother, Bernyce Crump.

He had been a security officer for Conoco-Phillips before retiring. James was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and participating in 'quick draw' competitions with the Missouri Raiders.

Surviving are his daughters, Elizabeth (Robert) Franke of Alton, Illinois, Amy (Larry) Tinnon of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; sons, Lee Allsman and Steve Allsman; grandchildren, Silas Brodie Williams, Zachary Franke, Larry, Jr. (Michelle) Tinnon; great grandchildren, Brody Smith, Ayden and Landon Tinnon; and brother, Bill (Margaret) Crump of Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Rev. Tim Pate will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.