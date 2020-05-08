ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — James D. "Jim" Davis, 89, passed away 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy Center. Born June 24, 1930 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of Roy Andrew, Sr and Ethel (Cinnamom) Davis. A U.S. Navy Reservist, Jim worked as a Pit Foreman at Laclede Steel for 32 years before retiring in 1982. On Dec. 3, 1950 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Katie McPeak. She survives. Surviving also are two sons, Michael Davis of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Clay (Alicia) Davis of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joe Meaders, Brandy Hannakin, Dan Davis, Nicole (Steven) Mitchel; several great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Edgar of Wood River; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Davis of East Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Davis; granddaughter, Misty Davis; brothers, Roy, Calvin and Richard Davis; and sisters, Dorothy Nesler, Lucille Heathcott, Sarah Lenhardt and Shirley Oden. Private services will be held Monday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.



