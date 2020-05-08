James Davis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — James D. "Jim" Davis, 89, passed away 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Alton Memorial Rehab and Therapy Center. Born June 24, 1930 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of Roy Andrew, Sr and Ethel (Cinnamom) Davis. A U.S. Navy Reservist, Jim worked as a Pit Foreman at Laclede Steel for 32 years before retiring in 1982. On Dec. 3, 1950 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Katie McPeak. She survives. Surviving also are two sons, Michael Davis of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and Clay (Alicia) Davis of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren, Joe Meaders, Brandy Hannakin, Dan Davis, Nicole (Steven) Mitchel; several great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Edgar of Wood River; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Davis of East Alton. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Davis; granddaughter, Misty Davis; brothers, Roy, Calvin and Richard Davis; and sisters, Dorothy Nesler, Lucille Heathcott, Sarah Lenhardt and Shirley Oden. Private services will be held Monday at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved