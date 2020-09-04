1/1
James Fagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STAUNTON— Michael James "Philo" Fagan, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020 after a long & courageous battle against a rare form of sarcoma cancer.

He was born on June 24, 1964 to Jay & Toni (Droxner) Fagan Jr.

His father, Jay Fagan Jr., preceded him in death only 15 short months ago.

Mike worked as a carpenter for his father Jay Fagan for many years. After his father retired, he worked for Dan Miller as a carpenter. Mike & Dan worked together for over 20 years. It was often said if they could not fix it or figure it out, it could not be done.

Mike enjoyed hunting, cooking, & spending time with his beloved wife Melodye. Mike married his soul mate Melodye (Hamilton) Fagan on July 4, 1998, & she survives.

He is also survived by his mother, Toni (Droxner) Fagan; his children, Christine (Jerry) Miles, Julie (Billy) Lane, Joe (Stephanie) Hamm, & Kyle Fagan; his grandchildren, Billy (Samantha) Lane, Jordan Kagy, A. J. Lane, Dylan Kagy, Kaydee Lane, Jersey Lane, Kallie Hamm, Kamryn Hamm, & Joe Hamm; his great-grandchildren, Jax Lane & Marleigh Lane; sister & brother-in-law, Patty & Dan Miller; nephews, Austin (Shelby) Miller & Aaron Miller; and a great nephew, Hank Miller.

Besides his father; he was preceded in death by his step-daughter, Melissa Hamm.

Mike "Philo" had many friends & cherished all of them.

His life could not have been any more full with friendship; however, he would never turn away from making a new friend. He was everyone's friend.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, Illinois.

The family will greet friends following his memorial service from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed during the visitation period & during the memorial service as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.

To leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved