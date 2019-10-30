CAMPBELL — James B. Friederich, 95, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 at home with family in Campbell, California after a short illness. Born at home in Wood River, Illinois on June 6, 1924, he was the fourth child of Caroline E. (Neff) and Joseph B. Friederich.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Patricia J. (Bell), who celebrated 70 years of marriage on Oct. 8, 2019, sons Thomas and Robert (Lorna Tan), daughter Brenda, granddaughter Jamila Sanfaz, great granddaughter Jayla Martinez, brother Eugene of Florida and many nieces and nephews. His parents, twin big brothers, Leo and Leonard and beloved sister Myrtle (Grant) predeceased.

A Navy sailor serving five years during WWII, he was happy to return home to Illinois after the war, study engineering at University of Missouri Rolla, marry Pat and raise a family, with his brothers building his home (and theirs). He enjoyed years organizing fishing and camping trips, neighborhood fish fry's, was always up for a good game of craps in Vegas or Alton and family road trips crisscrossing the country. He retired from Shell Oil in 1985 after 36 years last as a supervisor of the Roxana Boiler Fab Shop at the refinery.

Memorial Mass service is scheduled at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in San Jose, California at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9 followed by a reception and fish fry. Later internment in Illinois is planned. Special thanks to Puna Bela for his loving care. We love and miss you dearly, Pop. In lieu of flowers, share an act (or two) of kindness or encouragement in his memory.