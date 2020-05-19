James Friedrich
1926 - 2020
ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — James J. Friedrich, 94, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020. Born Feb. 24, 1926 in Highland, Illinois, he was a son of Edward and Hedwig (Litz) Friedrich. He was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Highland. James was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theater in France and Germany. He later served during the Korean Conflict as well. Upon returning from service he was employed by Standard Oil Company, Wood River, Illinois, Refinery. It later became Amoco Oil, and he retired in 1982 after 36 years. He married Joan M. Landolt on June 30, 1948 at Sacred Heart Church in Livingston, Illinois. She passed away May 10, 2015. Survivors include three sons, Thomas (Jennifer) Friedrich of Highland; Richard (Debora) Friedrich of Severna Park, Maryland, and Alan (Donna Varble) Friedrich of Brighton, Illinois; two daughters, Mary (Frank) Haynes of Bethalto, Illinois, and Karen Bourbon of St. Charles, Illinois; 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lenore Lindsey of Arlington, Texas. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Carol Alcorn; two sisters, Maria Petry and Betty Streiff; and three brothers, Edward, Francis and Richard Friedrich. Due to the current crowd restrictions, services, with burial at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Grantfork, Illinois, will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.

