JAMES GABRIEL

EDWARDSVILLE — James E. Gabriel, age 78, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at University Care Center with his family by his side.

He was born June 12, 1940 in Alton, the son of Marlin and Adel (Oetken) Gabriel. He married Nancy Bushnell on July 8, 1962 and she survives. James attended Lewis and Clark Community College where he graduated with an Associate's Degree in Law Enforcement.

James served his country in the US Army for three years. He then retired after 28 years from the Alton Police Department. James was a member of Fosterburg Presbyterian Church, as well as IPA and Police Benevolent Association #14. His greatest joys were spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Nancy; he is survived by four children and their spouses, Mark (Kathy), Cindy (Trent), Kim (Chuck), David (Deborah), one brother, John (Evelyn) Gabriel, 12 very special grandchildren; Kelsey (Andrew), Luke (Amber), Skye (Anthony), Katlyn, Sarah (Thad), Colton (Miranda), Paul, Karah (Jacob), Jacob, Jessica, Andrea, and Henry, plus 7 very special great grandchildren; Jaxson, Eathan, Harley, Ashton, Carson, Scarlett, and Cooper, with three more on the way, and several nieces and nephews, and a special care giver, Joyce Hyman.

He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, parents, his two brothers, Bill (Joann), and Tom; and two nephews Louis and Robert.

Private graveside services were held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Police and Firefighters Survivors – "Back Stoppers."

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com