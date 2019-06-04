JAMES GAVELLAS

ALTON — James Theodore "Smokey" Gavellas, 54, passed into Heaven on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born to George T. and Judith A. Gavellas on Sept. 29, 1964.

Smokey was a proud member of the Bluff City Motorcycle Club where he served as secretary, Treasurer, and President. He donated a lot of his time and efforts to planning and organizing events to raise funds for friends and locals in the Alton area, and surrounding areas.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Lynn Gavellas; a grandson, Djuan Oldham Jr.; a brother, Nicholas Gavellas; a niece, Annie Gavellas; a nephew, George Gavellas; and his mother and step-father, Judith Gavellas- Benvenuti and Edward R. Benvenuti; along with many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Per Smokey's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be given to help his daughter and grandson during this time.

