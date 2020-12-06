1/
James Gramates
ALTON — James Gramates, 88, of Alton, Illinois, reposed in the Lord after a lengthy illness on November 30, 2020 in Portland, Oregon, with his family by his side.

Jim was born in Kalamata, Greece, the eldest son of John and Peggy (Nicolaides) Gramates. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Elizabeth; their daughters Dr. Peggy (Kevin Janasik), and Helen (Andrew Mottaz), and one much loved granddaughter, Zoe. He is also survived by his sister, Effie Foley, and many nieces and nephews who adored and admired their Uncle Jimmy.

Jim emigrated to the U.S. at the age of 14 with his parents and siblings, traveling from Greece to New York aboard the SS Marine Shark. The family settled in Alton where Jim learned English, graduated high school and worked in his parents' shoe shine and hat repair shop. He then proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, including two years aboard the USS Yorktown, which toured the Pacific during the Korean war.

Jim then obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from SIU Edwardsville and worked his entire professional career at Owens-Illinois in Godfrey.

Jim was a faithful steward of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Swansea. He volunteered in various capacities wherever he was needed, which included helping at the altar, presiding as parish council president, and working the church festivals. He truly loved God and his church family. Jim was also a member of the Greek fraternal organization AHEPA and Toastmasters International, serving at the local, state, and national levels.

Although he never sought attention for himself and was humble and kind, Jim loved to talk, had a great sense of humor, and had a friendly greeting for everyone he met. He without fail held the door open for others to enter before him and was someone friends and family could go to for help, always responding with a cheerful "yes". Throughout his life, upon learning that a loved one was leaving for someplace, he would always ask two questions: "Do you need any money?" and "How are you fixed for gas"? Upon hearing answers in the affirmative he would impart one last piece of advice: "Now you be good".

A beloved husband, father, Papou to Zoe, and Uncle Jimmy to the rest of his family, he was the family patriarch, a blessing and inspiration to us all. A patriotic Greek-American, Jim lived life well and was loved by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Tom, also a US Navy veteran.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020 at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 405 Huntwood Road, Swansea. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Road, St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial offerings to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
