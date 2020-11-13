1/
James Greenwood M.D.
GARDEN CITY, KANSAS — James F. Greenwood M.D. passed away on Dec. 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Centralia, Illinois, on Feb. 11, 1933 to the late Fred and Florence Greenwood.

Jim served in the U.S. Army right after high school, then went on to college and medical school at the University of Illinois, Chicago. He loved being a small-town Doctor and loved taking in stray animals.

He is survived by six nieces and nephews, Michelle Sholar, Alton, Illinois, Cam (Larry) Wickenhauser, Hamburg, Illinois, Brock (Linda) Hohman, Washington, Missouri, Chris Hohman, Peoria, Arizona, John Hohman, (Tom Walsh) Queenstown, Maryland, and Maria (Art) Blair, Lady's Island, South Carolina; also 11 great nieces and nephews; and five great-great nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Florence; his sister, Carolyn Hohman; and brother-in-law, Bernie Hohman.

Burial is at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
