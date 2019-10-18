MORO — James B. Grieve, 42, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1977 in Wood River, Illinois, a son of Janet F. Nash and Bryan K. Grieve.

James was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, the International Association of Machinist and Aero Space Workers, the Ainad Shriner's Lodge, and the Illinois Free Masonry Grand Lodge #809 of Mulberry Grove, IL.

James enjoyed playing the harmonica, listening to Rock and Roll music, spending time with his family and friends, golfing, drag racing his 1980 Malibu; but most of all his pride and joy was his daughter, Delaney.

He is survived by his daughter, Delaney Grieve of Moro; his mother, Janet Asbury (Ralph "Andy" of Moro); his father, Bryan Grieve (Staci) of Jerseyville, Illinois; two sisters, Amanda Asbury-Furlow of Moro, and Lindsay Scott (Grieve) of Wood River; a brother, Christopher Grieve of Alton, Illinois; paternal grandmother, Shirley Carriger of Alton; maternal grandparents, Ralph and Dorothy Asbury of Moro; two nephews and a niece.

James was preceded in death by a daughter, McKinzie Lynn; his paternal grandfather, Robert Grieve Sr.; maternal grandparents, Paul and Jane Nash.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3-6 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating, graveside services will immediately follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to The Education Fund for his daughter Delaney.

