BETHALTO — James M. Harp, 87, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 10:20 p.m. at his home.

He was born Aug. 25, 1932, the youngest son of Earl and Ethel (Caywood) Harp. On Dec. 1, 1951 in Benton, Illinois, James married Ruie Wilcox.

James was a mold repairman for Owens Illinois for 32 years and later worked for Ball Icon for 8 years. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid Bible reader. In his younger years, James would lend a helping hand for friends and neighbors with their home and building projects.

He is survived by his wife, Ruie Harp of Bethalto, Illinois; a daughter, Marsha Norris of Bethalto; a grandson, Christopher Norris (Angie) of Fenton, Missouri; and 3 grandchildren, Tia, Lexi, and Hayden Norris.

James is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Paul, Leon, Earl, and Phillip Harp; fours sisters, Sylvia Mae Harp, Beatrice McGuire, Reba Rogers, and Betty Andrews; and a son-in-law, Mike Norris.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept., 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.