JAMES HIATT

GODFREY — James R. Hiatt, 93, of Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of Fairview Heights, Illinois, born on Feb. 25, 1925 in Mound City, Illinois died on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Eunice Smith Home, Alton, Illinois.

James is survived by his sons, Gary Hiatt of Sarasota, Florida and James (Helen) Hiatt of Chatham, Illinois; his grandchildren, Heather (Eric) Day, James (Andria) Hiatt and Amanda (John) Redman; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Lora Donoho of Vicksburg, Michigan; special friend, Rose Hamilton; and many nieces, nephews, friends, especially his caregiver, Lynn Conrad, and his extended family at United Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to The or in the form of masses to the church of donors choice.

In addition to funeral services, a memorial mass will be said at United Methodist Village Chapel in Godfrey on Saturday, March 2 at 3:30 p.m. by Fr. Jerry Wickenhauser. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd. Fairview Heights. Casual attire is most welcome.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, Fr. Stan Konieczny officiating. A burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois.