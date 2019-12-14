ALTON — James Leonard Hodge, 84, passed away at 12:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Eunice Smith in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1935 in Nashville, Illinois, the son of James A. and Evelyn R. (Smith) Hodge.

James married Vivian Binkley on April 19, 1964 in Alton and she preceded him in death on Nov. 9, 2004.

He served in the US Navy, after that he worked for Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville as a groundskeeper. James loved hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors and with nature. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed sharing a joke or two.

He is survived by four children, Corinna (John) Holaus, Mary Widger, Justin (Megan) Hodge and Vickie Francis; several grandchildren; one sister, Mary Etta Spalding; and one niece and nephew.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens Chapel in Bethalto, Illinois, with military rites to follow.

Memorials may be made to Alton Post 1308.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto are in charge of arrangements.

