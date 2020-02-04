ALTON — James Lavelle Jemison, 49, having accepted and professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, entered into eternal rest at 8:55 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota surrounded by family and friends. Born in Alton, Illinois, on July 1,1970, he was the son of the late Albert Jemison and Barbara Joyce (Wilson) Jemison.

James attended schools in Alton, Edwardsville, Illinois, and Detroit, Michigan, before permanently relocating to Minneapolis where he worked in automotive sales.

He will always be remembered for his huge smile, wild sense of humor, his love of cooking for family and friends; and fiercely guarding his recipes, some of which garnered him the nicknames "Catfish" and "Fishman".

In Detroit he was known as "Pony Boy" James is survived by two daughters, Tierra Tart and Semaj Jemison both of Minneapolis; a son, Lavelle Jemison of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; five sisters, Vicky (Wilson) Morse, Godfrey, Grace Wilson, Madison, Illinois, Teresa (Alan) Wilson-Bolling, Glen Carbon, Illinois, Barbara Nanette Wilson, Pontoon Beach, Illinois, and Mary Wilson, Detroit; two brothers, Byron Wilson and Paul Wilson, both of Edwardsville; along with a large extended family in the Alton and Collinsville area; and special friends Sharise Tart and Orlando Holden, Minneapolis.

In addition to his parents and grandparents; he was preceeded in death by a brother, Robert "Bobby" Hayes.

Cremation rites were accorded by Washburn-McReavy-Davies Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at New Mount Zion Baptist Church 307 Goethe St. Collinsville, Illinois, with Paster Marion DeBoe, officiant.

The family wishes to express its appreciation to Irwin Chapel Funeral Home in Granite City, Illinois, for its assistance with local arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the .