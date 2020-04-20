GLEN CARBON — James W. Kovarik, Sr., 88, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 10, 1932, in Glen Carbon, the son of the late Charles L. & Hilda C. (Weiler) Kovarik.

Jim worked in the construction business in the Glen Carbon area for many years.

He married Glenda J. Weber on Feb. 13, 1953, in Glen Carbon, she preceded him in death on May 7, 1998.

Jim is survived by two sons, James W. Kovarik, Jr. and wife, Michelle, of Glen Carbon and Andrew C. Kovarik and wife, Kim, of Edwardsville; one daughter, Jamie Foster and husband, Shedrick, of Glen Carbon; eight grandchildren, Hana Olliges and husband, Race, Jacob Foster, Gayla Osborn and husband, Jonathan, Laura, Joseph, and Maria Kovarik, Megan and Ryan Kovarik; and two great grandchildren, Brynn and Maxene Olliges; and his girlfriend, Joleen Grosze.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin B. and Charles H. Kovarik; and one sister Isabelle M. "Isy" Schreiber.

Jim was a member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Glen Carbon. He loved being outside working in his garden, mowing the grass, and bird watching. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

A private family graveside service will be held at Buck Road Cemetery in Maryville. Memorial contributions may be made to Treehouse Wildlife Center, Inc. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.