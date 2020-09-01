MARYVILLE — James A. Laux, age 84, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 while at Anderson Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born Jan. 13, 1936, in Alton, he was the son of Leland and Lillian (Miller) Laux.

He married Jerry Birdwell on Sept. 19, 1959 in Austin, Texas; and she preceded him in death on March 20, 2019.

James retired from the US Air Force in 1978. He then retired from Alton Memorial Hospital where he worked in communications.

James enjoyed working in his yard. He will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survived by a son and his spouse, Daivd Laux and Michael Minton of Peoria, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Laux of Nixa, Missouri, and Beverly Laux of Alton; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jerry; three sisters; and two brothers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are limited to 25 people at the graveside visitation on Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m. until the committal service at 10:30 a.m. at Valhalla Memorial Park. Pastor Daniel Ervin will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.