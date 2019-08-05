JAMES LINDSEY

ALTON — James Michael "Frail" Lindsey passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 7:42 a.m. at his home. James was born on Sept. 27, 1948 to James Lindsey and Loretta (Heraty) Burrows.

James was a retired warehouse employee at JC Penney and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, watching St. Louis Cardinal's Baseball and loved his cats. He also attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. James was a veteran of the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War.

He is survived by 3 cousins; Kelley (Daniel) Raftery of Godfrey, Illinois, Jimmy Vaughn of Jerseyville, Illinois and Terry (Joyce) Vaughn of Jerseyville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.

A Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 5 A's Animal Shelter.

