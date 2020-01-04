ALTON — James M. Long, 79, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Nov. 18, 1940, in Alton, the son of John E. and Rosemary K (McCormick) Long. He married Ronda Mook on June 12, 1978 in Godfrey, Illinois, and she preceded him in death.

James retired from Olin Corp. after 42 years following two years of service in the US Army.

He enjoyed watching St. Louis sports teams and following politics. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Andrew Michael Long of Alton, and Geoffrey Edwards Long of St. Louis; a sister, Mary Defrates; a brother, Joseph Long; along with many nieces and nephews; and many friends.

In addition to his wife, Ronda; he is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Jeanne Springman and Kate Chester; and a brother, Jack Long.

Visitation was held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Burial took place in St. Patrick Cemetery with Military Burial Rites provided by Alton Post #1308.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

