ALTON — James A. Lovett, 42, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at his home with family by his side.

Visitation is Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God in Christ in Alton. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.