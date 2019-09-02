JERSEYVILLE — James Henry "Jim" McCoy passed away at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 31 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

He was the only child of Raymond C and Mabel M (Simpson) McCoy, born on Nov. 4, 1931 in Jerseyville.

He graduated in 1949 from Jersey Township High School and was president of his senior class. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1951 to 1954.

On Nov. 17, 1956, he married Doris June Gress at St. Michael Catholic Church in Michael, Illinois. Together they have shared 63 years, raising two daughters in the home he built with his father in Jerseyville.

He worked briefly at McDonnell Douglas before joining the United States Postal Service in 1957, where he worked as a city letter carrier in Jerseyville until his retirement in 1987.

Over the years he was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, the American Legion, the Knights of Columbus, the Moose Lodge and the Elks Lodge.

Surviving are his wife Doris McCoy of Jerseyville, two daughters and their husbands, Cathie and Ron Sears of Jerseyville, Jill and Jeff Plato of Kane, a grandson and wife James Nicholas and Tashi Sears of Garrison, New York, a granddaughter Megan Plato of Kane and great grandsons James Khyentse and Neil Chogyal Sears of Garrison, New York.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Crawford Funeral Home, concluding with a prayer service. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Marty Smith on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Jerseyville.

Military Honors will be conducted by the Jerseyville American Legion Post No. 492 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In addition to friends and loved ones, the family would especially like to thank his doctors and the incredible intensive care unit team at Missouri Baptist for their support, care, and compassion.

Memorials can be made to The ARC of Illinois in honor of Jim and his beloved granddaughter Megan. This organization assists adults and children with developmental disabilities.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.