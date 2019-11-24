WOOD RIVER — James "Papa Jim" D. McLain, 81, of Wood River passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Christian North East Hospital.

He was born July 28, 1938 in Jackson, Missouri, to Roy Wilson and Laura G. (Koeppel) McLain. He married Jean Gleason April 25, 1959 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; she preceded him in death Feb. 18, 2008. Jim enjoyed playing pool and motorcycles. He was a jack of all trades and loved helping people. He was a member of the Wood River Moose and was very active in his church, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jerry (Beverly) McLain of Amelia, Ohio, Gary (Gina) McLain of Naperville, Illinois and James A. McLain of Rockford, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Brenda (Andrew) Schnable of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren, Katherine "Kate" Schnable, Millicent "Misha" Schnable, Ashley(Michael) Eviston, Jacob McLain, Zack McLain, Daniel McLain, and Dana McLain; a great-granddaughter, Clara Jean Eviston; brothers, Fred McLain, John McLain and Jesse McLain; and sister, Norma Shipp.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roy E. "Jack", Glenn "Cotton" and Richard L. McLain; and sisters Myrtle Hampton, Erma McDowell, Betty Melvin and Ruth Burchyett.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where services will be held at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.