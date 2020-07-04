EAST ALTON —James Berkley Meyer, 67, passed away at home, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 22, 1953, he was the son of Berkley "Whitey" and Leona M. (Saxton) Meyer.

Jim was a jeweler, owning and operating Meyer Jewelry in Wood River, Illinois, for many years.

On March 21, 1975 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Sandra Harvey. She survives.

Surviving also are two daughters, Kellie (Nathan) Karlas of Maryville, Illinois, and Kristen Meyer (Jeremy Morris) of Wood River; six grandchildren, Brady and Emma Karlas, Lula and Leo Gowin, Makaylyn and Henley Morris; sister, Martha (Bill) Campbell of East Alton; brothers-in-law, Harry, Sr. (Betty Jo) Harvey, Charles Harvey, Jr. (Debra Schultz), and Alvin, Sr. (Janet) Harvey; and a special niece, Carrie Campbell.

His parents and a daughter, Angel Meyer preceded in death.

Private services with burial in Upper Alton Cemetery will be conducted. Rev. Randy Vollmar will officiate.

Memorials may be made to William BeDell ARC in Wood River.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.