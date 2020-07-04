1/1
James Meyer
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON —James Berkley Meyer, 67, passed away at home, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Feb. 22, 1953, he was the son of Berkley "Whitey" and Leona M. (Saxton) Meyer.

Jim was a jeweler, owning and operating Meyer Jewelry in Wood River, Illinois, for many years.

On March 21, 1975 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Sandra Harvey. She survives.

Surviving also are two daughters, Kellie (Nathan) Karlas of Maryville, Illinois, and Kristen Meyer (Jeremy Morris) of Wood River; six grandchildren, Brady and Emma Karlas, Lula and Leo Gowin, Makaylyn and Henley Morris; sister, Martha (Bill) Campbell of East Alton; brothers-in-law, Harry, Sr. (Betty Jo) Harvey, Charles Harvey, Jr. (Debra Schultz), and Alvin, Sr. (Janet) Harvey; and a special niece, Carrie Campbell.

His parents and a daughter, Angel Meyer preceded in death.

Private services with burial in Upper Alton Cemetery will be conducted. Rev. Randy Vollmar will officiate.

Memorials may be made to William BeDell ARC in Wood River.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved