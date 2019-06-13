JAMES MICK

GRANITE CITY — James Franklin Mick, age 94, died on Tuesday, June 12, 2019 at Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center in Granite City, Illinois. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Ione Keiser Mick.

James was born on Aug. 22, 1924 in Ina, Illinois, to Marion Franklin Mick and Jessie Locker Mick. He graduated from Zion High School in Zion, Illinois. James was a veteran of World War II. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps. He fought in the European theater, serving as a gunner on the B-24 "Liberator" Bomber and flying missions over France.

After his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to Illinois to further his education. In 1955 he graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree, and he received a Master of Education degree from the University of Illinois in 1961. In 1966, James completed the degree of Certificate of Specialist in higher education from the Graduate School at Southern Illinois University.

He taught Biology and served as a guidance counselor at Jerseyville High School in Jerseyville, Illinois for many years, retiring in 1989. He also loved farming and took pride in his "three professions:" soldier, farmer and teacher.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at the Irwin Chapel in Granite City with interment in the Mount Olive Cemetery in Mt. Olive, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fountain View Manor Memory Care Center in Granite City, IL or Heartland Hospice in Fairview Heights, Illinois.