JERSEYVILLE — James R."Bo" Oates, 68, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri, following complications of a prior surgery.

He was born on April 14, 1951 in Alton, Illinois, one of three children born to the late James P. and Barbara (Schmittag) Oates.

A lifelong resident of Jersey County, he graduated with the class of 1969 from Jersey Community High School.

He married the former Ruth Ann Brown on Dec. 16, 1972 in South Roxana, Illinois, and throughout their 47 years of marriage, they shared in the joys of raising their two children and the blessings of their grandsons that followed.

Jim was a skilled laborer and truly a "jack of all trades" and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and family with various projects. Professionally, he began working for ACBL Shipyard in 1972 until accepting a position with the Olin Corp in 1993 where he worked as a Machinist for 23 years, prior to his retirement in 2016. Additionally, he spent countless hours working in his workshop at home and had a passion for work working, in particular.

He never knew a stranger and enjoyed surrounding himself with the company of others, enjoying his daily coffee roundtable and visits to the JCH Wellness Center. He was most content when he was able to find time to spend outdoors with his fishing pole in hand. His family was the center of his world, and the joy that his grandsons provided to him was second to none.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann Oates; a daughter, Lisa Oates-Huett; a son and daughter in-law, JD and Tiffany Oates, all of Jerseyville, Illinois; three grandsons, Dylan Blackburn, Riley Oates and Brody Oates; his nieces and nephew, Michelle Ewen of Jerseyville, Mary Ann and Tony Bowers of Jerseyville, and Gary and Kim Benedict of Lake Ozark, Missouri; along with their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a two sisters and a brother in-law, Jenny R. Oates and Connie and Jim Benedict; as well as a nephew in-law, Dave Ewen.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 6, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, with Rev. Bo Schultz officiating.

Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Riverbend Humane Society.