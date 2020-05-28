EDWARDSVILLE — James Cecil Raulston, age 75, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:31 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born in Worden, Illinois, on Aug. 20, 1944, the son of the late James A. and Virginia (Ford) Raulston. James was a graduate of Edwardsville High School Class of 1962. He married Mary Catherine Carter on October 27, 1962 in Carpenter, Illinois. Besides his wife of 57 years; James is survived by two daughters, Catherine R. Patterson and her husband, William, of Page, Arizona, and Erin L. Velazquez, and her husband, Nelson, of Lakeland, Flordia; three grandchildren, Osiana Brooks, Amelie Velazquez, and Nelson Velazquez; one great grandchild, Marshawn Brooks; one brother, Gerald Raulston of ST. Peters, Missouri; and two sisters, Brenda Adams of Springfield, Illinois, and Jo Taun Medley of O'Fallon, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, step father, one brother, and one sister. James owned and operated Raulston Tool, Inc. in Edwardsville for 30 years. He was very proud of the company and liked the "beautiful" tools they made or reconditioned. He loved his family very much and enjoyed watching their progress through life. He was especially proud of both of his daughters. He also had much love for his mother-in-law, Catherine Carter, who he considered "Mom" and was always there for everyone. He was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and thoroughly loved cars, especially older ones. His favorite car that he owned was a 1963 Dodge Polara Convertible. There will be a private family service followed by cremation according to James' wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 28 to May 29, 2020.