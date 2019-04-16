JAMES REDMON

James H. Redmon, 98, departed this life escorted by angels into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 15, 2019.

Born Jan. 6, 1921, to Joseph and Margaret (White) Redmon in Madlen, Missouri. On Feb. 12, 1946, he married Hazel Woodham in Corning, Arizona. They were married 72 years. She preceded him in death on April 11, 2018.

He served in WWII in the United States Air Force. Before retirement in 1985, he worked in the store room as a clerk at the Wood River Township Hospital. He loved gardening and working in his garage. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always had cookies and candy ready to give them. He was loved very much and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by two daughters, Barbara (David) Howard and Linda (Earl) Twente; a son, Bob (Cheri) Redmon; 7 grandchildren, Jeff Creekmore, Melissa (Matt) Batchelor, Sara (Aaron) Hutson, Derek (Ann) Twente, Stephanie Redmon, Jamie Redmon, BJ (Danielle) Redmon; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ralph Redmon.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife; 5 brothers; and 5 sisters.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, where funeral services will also be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19. Pastor Kenneth Harper will officiate. Burial will follow at Short Cemetery in Bethalto, VFW Post 1308 will be performing military rites.

