JERSEYVILLE — James K. Rench, 73, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor. He was born on Dec.13, 1945 to Earl & Lois (Brown) Rench in Highland, Illinois, and was later raised in Greenville, Illinois.

Jim was a retired Shell Oil Contract Coordinator and was a member of the Jerseyville Elks and the FBI Club.

He married Maureen Wantiez-Shortal on Dec. 25, 2005 at their home.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen Rench; his children, Penny Rench, Julie (Travis) Geers, Jana (Laura) Shortal, and Quinn (Alison) Shortal; his grandchildren, Katelyn Walker, Annie Walker, and Cali Geers; his siblings, Sharon Young, Kevin Rench, and Mark Rench; and his special niece and nephew, Bev and Bob Schneider.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Patt Rench.

In light of Jim's love of dogs, please send memorials to the 5A's Animal Shelter in Alton, Illinois.

Per his wishes, he was donated to Washington University School of Medicine. Alexander and Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.