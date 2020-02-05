JERSEYVILLE — James Robert Gettings Sr., 83, died Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, Texas.

He was born in Otterville, Illinois on Aug. 31, 1936, and was the son of Newton and Linnie (Weeks) Gettings.

He entered the United States Army, serving his country during the Korean War.

In his early years, he worked at Nugent-Schapanski Orchards in Grafton, and later pursued his true passion in the automotive industry, becoming a reliable mechanic for Roberts Ford in Alton in for many years prior to retiring. During the same time, he owned and operated his own repair shop, JC Auto Repair, where he came to be known as a knowledgeable and honest mechanic.

Camping has always be an important part of the Gettings married life, having taken many family trips throughout the years, and after retiring completely, he and Carol began wintering in Texas, a source of enjoyment for the last 30 years.

He married the former Carol Ross on June 21, 1959 in Wrights, Illinois, and together they have shared 60 years of marriage and were the proud parents of their four children.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Gettings of Jerseyville; three sons and a daughter in-law, James Robert "Bubba" Jr. and Alice Gettings of Jerseyville, Roger Gettings, and his companion, Paula Daube of Jerseyville, and Roy Gettings of Grafton; a son in-law, Larry Zimmerman of Dow; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Kathleen Wallace of Alton and Carol Sue Woodring of Sylacauga, Alabama.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Zimmerman on Oct. 18, 2017; a daughter-in-law, Rachel (McIntyre) Gettings on April 25, 2018; and four brothers, Hugh "Eddie" Gettings, David Gettings, Isaac Leroy Gettings and Jack Whitlock.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

He will be laid to rest in the Noble Cemetery in Otterville, where the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 will conducted military graveside rites.

Memorials may be given to his family to assist in placing a tombstone on the gravesite in care of the funeral home.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.