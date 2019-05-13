ROLANDO
CARLINVILLE — James Edward "Jim " Rolando, 80, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Church in Carlinville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Immediately afterword, a lunch will be served at the church before proceeding to burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com