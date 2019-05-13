James Rolando

Service Information
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME LTD
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL
62033
(217)-839-2154
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sts. Mary and Joseph Church
Carlinville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Mary and Joseph Church
Burial
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Gillespie, IL
Obituary
CARLINVILLE — James Edward "Jim " Rolando, 80, of Carlinville, passed away Sunday morning, May 12, 2019 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Sts. Mary and Joseph Church in Carlinville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18. Immediately afterword, a lunch will be served at the church before proceeding to burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Gillespie. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com
Published in The Telegraph from May 13 to May 14, 2019
