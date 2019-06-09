ATWATER — James Howard Seago, Sr., 87, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Atwater, died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota, FL on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 6:25 p.m. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services are Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial in Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Atwater. Memorials are suggested to CEF of Alaska and National Veterans Golden Age Games. For online condolences visit kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of arrangements.