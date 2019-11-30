James Shelton

ALPHARETTA, Georgia — James L. Shelton, 78, of Alpharetta, Georgia, formerly of Plano, Texas, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at The Crossing, in Alpharetta.

He was born on Sunday, April 20, 1941, in Parkers Lake, Kentucky, the son of James and Aline (nee Worley) Shelton.

On Sunday, Sept. 10, 1961, he married Kathryn M. (nee Blase) Shelton who survives.

Local arrangements handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, Illinois. Funeral Services will be Sunday, Dec. 1, in Alpharetta.

Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, in Cherokee County, Georgia.

Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
