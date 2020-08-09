James Simms

EAST MOLINE — James W. "Jim" Simms, 85, died Aug. 7, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Born March 25, 1935, in Hartford, he was the son of Lowry and Zelda (Johnson) Simms.

An U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he owned and operated "Term City" for 17 years before retiring in 1998.

He married Virginia Kessinger on July 31, 1954, in Wood River. She preceded in death.

Surviving are his children, LuAnn Hunsaker, of Wichita, Texas, and Martin (Kim) Simms, of Port Byron, Illinois; grandchildren, Shannon (Lester) Givens, Jason Hunsaker, Brandon (Alicia) Simms, Kristin (Danny) Niemi; 12 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; siblings, Robert (Linda) Simms, of South Roxana, Carolyn Estes, of Roxana, Terry (Brenda) Simms, of South Roxana; and, a sister-in-law, Shirley Simms, of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; siblings, Webb Simms, Donna (Jack) Austin; son-in-law, John Hunsaker; and, brother-in-law Jerry Estes.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military honors.