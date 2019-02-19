Obituary
James Simpson


SIMPSON

PONTOON BEACH — James Robert Simpson, Jr., 81, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois died on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City, Illinois. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23 at Wojstrom Funeral Home in Granite City with burial to follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, Illinois. Memorials may be made to Kontakt Mission USA. Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
