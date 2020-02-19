HARDIN — James P. Stelbrink, 72, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home in Pearl.

He was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Kampsville, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph A. Stelbrink and Virginia Kadell. He married Frances Clayton Welsh on June 6, 1988 in Louisiana, Missouri, she survives.

James was an Army veteran and a longtime member of the Kampsville . He retired from Soyland Power as an operator and he also farmed.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children and their spouses: Sandie (Jeff) Hanneken, Christina (Marty) Johnson, Jeff (Michelle) Welsh, Vicki Eddy and Sandra (Eric) Gregory; 13 grandchildren: Loren (Brett) Hunsberger, Marcus Breden, Riley Hanneken, Ryder Hanneken, Tyler Johnson, Molly Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Toby Johnson, Casey Welsh, Jarrett (Cassie) Welsh, Kayla (Cory) Bollinger, Kyle Eddy and Kassie (Kevin) Missell; nine great-grandchildren: August, Cecelia, Eleanor, Ella, Sophie, Kendall, Courtney, Kylee and Elianna; one sister, Joan Benz; and one brother, Mike (Cathy) Stelbrink.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Dick Stelbrink; his brother-in-law, Tom Benz; his son-in-law, Neal Brown; and a special aunt, Cecilia Stelbrink.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 8-9:30 a.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm's Catholic Church in Kampsville.

Burial will take place St. Anselm's Cemetery with Military Rites provided by the Kampsville Post.

Memorials may be made to Kampsville American Legion or St. Anselm's Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.