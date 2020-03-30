BETHALTO — James H. Stephenson, 80, of Bethalto, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home.

He married Mary Carmona, On July 19, 1958 she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2019.

James served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Laclede Steel . He enjoyed spending time with family, having BBQs, playing horseshoes, listening to Big Band music, and dancing with his wife.

He is survived by his children; Rachel (David) Shewmake of Benton, MO, Lori (Donald) Guess of Moro, IL, Julie (Wayne) Stewart of Bethalto, IL, and grandchildren; April (Ben), Tyler, Adam, Justin, and Brandon.

Along with his parents, Floyd and Muriel; James was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; an infant son, Robert; three brothers, William, Robert, and Jerry Stephenson; and a sister, Helen Crawford.

Private burial will take place at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.