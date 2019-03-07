JAMES STOOPS

BUNKER HILL — James Floyd Stoops, 82, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 6:41 a.m.

He was born Sept. 24, 1936 in Rinard, Illinois to George Stoops and Allie (O'Brien) Stoops.

He married Myra Lou (Scott) Stoops on June 7, 1955. She preceded him in death.

He was a fork lift operator for Olin Corp. James was a member of the United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill. He enjoyed playing cards at the Municipal Building. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his daughter, Beth Stoops of Springfield, Illinois; granddaughter, Amy (Joe) Wheeler of Auburn, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Kristen Wheeler of Springfield, Illinois, Samantha Wheeler of Auburn; siblings, Earl (Mary) Stoops of Shipman, Illinois, Bill (Joyce) Stoops of Shipman; and brother-in-law, Gailin (Donna) Scott of Bunker Hill.

James was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son, Floyd Curtis Stoops; siblings, Ivan Stoops, Leslie (Red) Stoops and Betty Cunningham.

Friends may call on Monday, March 11 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services are Monday, March 11 at Kravanya Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Pastor Diane Schulte officiating. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church of Bunker Hill.

