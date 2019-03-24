JAMES STREBEL

GODFREY — James William Strebel, 63, passed away at 11:21 p.m. Saturday March 23, 2019 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City.

He was born on March 1, 1956 in Alton, the son of the late Richard and Josephine (Clark) Strebel Sr.

James married Jane Johnson on November 24, 1979 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives.

He worked for Ford Motor Company as an Environmental Technician and after retiring he worked at United Methodist Village in Maintenance. He was a member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus, an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, loved spending time with family, and was a devoted Rams Football fan. He could always be found lending a helping hand and making those around him laugh.

In addition to his wife, Jane, he is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David William & Jennifer Strebel of Lakeville, MN; three grandchildren Maxwell, Madeline and Mason; three brothers sisters-in-law and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Raymond & Elyse Strebel of Alton, John & Lucy Strebel of Fulschear, TX, Mary & Ken Corbett of Washington, MO, Ann & Greg Kerr of Alton, and Richard & Jeet Strebel Jr. of Wentzville, MO; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey where a prayer service will be held at 3:45 pm

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW Lilburn, GA 30047.

