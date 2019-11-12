GODFREY — James S. Stromske, 88, died peacefully surrounded by family on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 11:57 p.m. at Jerseyville Manor.

He was born Aug. 29, 1931 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Stanley and Gertrude (Miller) Stromske.

Jim worked as a mold maker and as an environmental specialist with Owens Illinois Glass in Alton. He also retired from the U.S. Navy Reserve after 22 years of service. He was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

He loved to dance, play golf and spending time with his family and friends. On May 21, 1955 in Alton he married Nancy (Rust) Stromske and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Mary Lynn Holliday (David) of Edmond, Oklahoma and Jamie Wreath (George) of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren, Christy Sanderson, Joe Holliday, Sam Wreath and James Wreath; one great grandchild, Mason Sanderson; and two brothers, Ed Stromske of Alton and David Stromske (Judy) of Elsah, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one great-granddauther, Rian Sanderson; one brother, Thomas Stromske; and two sisters-in-law, Wanda and Jean.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until mass at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Don Wolford will officiate. Burial will be private.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or . Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.