JAMES TIEMAN

EDWARDSVILLE — James C. Tieman, age 74, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Evelyn's House Hospice in St. Louis, Missouri.

James worked at Owens Illinois- Glass Company for 17 years later retiring from Olin Industries after 17 years. He was born November 29, 1944, in Alton, Illinois the son of the late Gus & Valeria (Pennington) Tieman. James graduated from Alton High School in 1964. He married Judy Sheets on January 11, 1968, in Alton.

Besides his wife Judy he is survived by 2 sons, James C. Tieman, Jr of Belleville and Robert D. Tieman & wife Yuko stationed in Okinawa, Japan; and 1 sister, Alma Frohock & husband Jay, of Bunker Hill, Illinois.

James was preceded in death by 1 sister, Helen Tieman & four brothers, August, Richard, Hugh, & Leland Tieman.

He served in the U.S. Armyas an aircraft engine repairman during the Viet Nam War.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will follow at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Memorials may be given to a Veteran's Organization of the donor's choice. Condolence may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.